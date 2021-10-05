New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Since the Taliban seized Kabul and overthrew the US-backed Ashraf Ghani government in August, reports of their atrocities on Afghan citizens have time and now grabbed the headlines.

Now, in another controversial statement by the Taliban, the Islamist militant group has said that those who have graduated from high schools during the past twenty years in Afghanistan are of no use, ANI quoted local media as saying.

As per ANI quoting TOLOnews, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the acting minister of the higher education of the Taliban, during a meeting with the university lecturers in Kabul said that those who have graduated from high schools during the past twenty years are of no use.

The minister is meant by the graduates who have studied during the non-Taliban era when they were fighting the US-backed governments of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani. Haqqani said that they must hire teachers who instill the students and incoming generations the values that are of use in the country and Afghanistan can utilise their talents in the future.

Showing a preference for religious studies, he emphasised that the Master's and PhD holders of modern studies are less valuable than those who have studied in madrasas and have religious studies in Afghanistan.

For Afghanistan, 2000-2020 is believed to be one of the most important and rich eras when it comes to the level of education in the country.

Earlier, the Taliban had restricted girls from attending secondary schools. Teenage girls weren’t allowed to attend schools earlier last month when the schools reopened or the first time since the Taliban captured Afghanistan in August.

However, the ban on girls attending schools is only for those studying secondary classes. The Taliban have allowed primary schools girls to attend school, however, they will be taught in separate classrooms from boys.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan