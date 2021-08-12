Quoting sources, Al Jazeera has reported that the offer has been made by the Afghan government to stop the rising violence in the country. It said that the proposal was delivered to the Taliban via Qatar, the host of Afghan-Taliban peace talks.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: As the Taliban continued its march in Afghanistan and captured the provincial capital of Ghazni, the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government has reportedly offered the Islamists a "share in the country's power".

Quoting sources, Al Jazeera has reported that the offer has been made by the Afghan government to stop the rising violence in the country. Al Jazeera reported that the proposal was delivered to the Taliban via Qatar, the host of Afghan-Taliban peace talks.

