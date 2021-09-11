Afghanistan Conflict: The Taliban had earlier decided to inaugurate the new 'acting' government of Afghanistan on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people in the US.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban, which had captured Afghanistan's Kabul on August 15, has decided to postpone its decision to inaugurate the newly-appointed 'acting' government of the war-ravaged country that was slated to take place on September 11.

According to media reports, the decision to postpone the inauguration of the new government was taken after Taliban's allies urged the Islamists to do so as the date coincided with the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghan government was cancelled a few days ago. In order not to confuse people further, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate announced the part of the Cabinet, and it has already started to work," said Afghan government's cultural commission member Inamullah Samangani on Twitter.

Media reports suggest that Taliban allies, especially Russia, had said that it will not participate in the inauguration ceremony if takes place on September 11. Reports also suggest that the United States (US) had asked the Qatar government to urge the Taliban to postpone the ceremony as it would be "inhuman" to hold it on September 11.

Taliban had invited Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Qatar for the inaugural ceremony slated to take place on September 11 to pave way for Afghanistan's "new foreign policy".

Earlier this week, the Taliban had announced the new 'acting' government of Afghanistan. However, it has been widely criticised as the government does not include representatives of women and minorities. The militants, however, have sought time, saying it is only a "temporary" government.

"We believe in the inclusiveness of the government," Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Global Times while adding that "the formal government may be set up this month or next month".

