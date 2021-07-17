The development comes after Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh remarked that Pakistan’s Air Force was providing tactical support to the Taliban men at the border areas near Chaman and Spin Boldak.

Islamabad/New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: In a major development that shocked many in the subcontinent, Silsela Alikhail, daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador in Islamabad Najibullah Alikhil, was kidnapped on Friday for several hours, Afghan authorities said on Saturday.

As per the details revealed by Afghan authorities, Silsela was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by ‘unidentified’ individuals.

After being released from kidnappers' captivity, 26-year-old Silsela remains under medical care at a hospital, Afghanitan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a strongly-worded statement, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it "strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan."

Afghanistan called on to Pakistan government to take immediate actions to make sure that personnel at Afghan embassy and consulates remain safe and secure in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

Pakistan is yet to officially react on the developments that led to Afghan envoy's daughter's abduction.

"While the Afghan ministry of foreign affairs is following the matter with the ministry of foreign affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest time possible," Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

The development comes after Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani had hit out at Pakistan for allegedly pushing in Jihadi fighters into Afghanistan and failing to deliver on its commitments to influence the Taliban to participate in negotiations and to prevent the cross-border movement of jihadi fighters. Pakistan PM Imran Khan had replied by saying that to blame Pakistan for what is going on in Afghanistan "is extremely unfair".



When asked by Indian news agency ANI on Pakistan's role in sustaining Taliban and its operations in Afghanistan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan chose to evade the question and walked away.

On late evening Thursday, Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh had also remarked that Pakistan’s Air Force was providing tactical support to the Taliban men at the border areas near Chaman and Spin Boldak.

Following the imminent withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan by August 31 this year, Taliban continues to make strong territorial gains in Afghanistan. Experts on Geopolitics have repeatedly raised concerns that it is just the matter of time before Kabul falls to Taliban in the coming months.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma