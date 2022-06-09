Islamabad | Jagran News Desk: Famous Pakistani TV host and the Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Aamir Liaquat Husain on Thursday passed away at his residence in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi. He was 50. Born in Karachi, Aamir was a famous TV anchor and was listed among the 500 influential Muslims worldwide. He was also among the 100 popular personalities in Pakistan.

Apart from being known for his personal and political achievements, Aamir was always in the headlines for his controversies. Let's have a look at 5 big controversies of Aamir Liaquat Husain that grabbed the headlines:

- Third Marriage

24 hours after he divorced his second wife, Aamir at the age of 49, got married to 18-year-old Syeda Dania. His marriage became sensational news across Pakistan. However, he separated from his wife who alleged that Liaquat beat her after getting intoxicated.

- Aamir's video in compromising position

Right after Aamir separated from his third wife, Syeda Dania, she made a video of him public, in which Aamir can be seen without clothes. Aamir, in the video, also can be seen taking drugs. However, Aamir denied the allegations and claimed that the video is false and fabricated.

- PEMRA banned Liquat for 'unwarranted drama' on religious matters

The Pakis­tan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned Aamir for 30 days. The regulatory body’s directives not only bar Hussain from appearing on any TV channel in Pakistan for a month but also banned the broadcast of all programmes hosted by him on Bol TV. He was accused of creating unwarranted drama on the basis of religion and hurting the sentiments of different sections of people at large.

Divorce Over A Phone Call

Aamir's first wife, Bushra Iqbal accused him of divorcing her over a phone call. She also told that she was divorced at the request of Tuba, his second wife.

- Blamed For Spreading Hatred In Minorities

Aamir on his TV show, Khatmay Nabuwat criticised Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the founder of the Ahmadi Community in 2008. The show’s guest academics said that anyone linked with the Ahmadi organisation ought to be killed for blasphemy. After these statements were made, two important Ahmadi community members, one a physician and the other a community leader, were assassinated.

Posted By: Anushka Vats