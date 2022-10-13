A Woman Raped Every Two Hours In Pakistan, Could Be 'Tip Of Iceberg': Survey

A RECENT survey conducted by Pakistani channel SAMAA TV's Investigation Unit (SIU) claims that a woman is raped every two hours in Pakistan, bringing to light the rising incidents of violence against women in the country.

According to the data as many as 21,900 women were reported to have been raped in Pakistan from 2017 to 2021, which sums up two nearly 12 women being raped across the country daily, or one woman every two hours.

The survey is based on the data collected from the Punjab province's home department and the Ministry of Human Rights. In the survey, it was also discovered that while the rape cases of women increased, the conviction rate remained an abysmal 0.2 per cent.

"Newly collected and compiled data showed that as many as 21,900 women were reported to have been raped in the country from 2017 to 2021. This meant that around 12 women were raped across the country daily, or one woman every two hours," said the survey, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

As per the surveyors, these cases could just be the tip of the iceberg as societal stigma and fear of retributive violence prevents women from reporting cases.

In 2017, Pakistan reported nearly 3,327 cases, says the survey. Meanwhile, the same hiked to 4,456 cases in 2018, 4,573 cases in 2019, and decreased to 4,478 cases in 2020 before rising to 5,169 cases in 2021, the report said.

The media reported 305 rape cases across the country in 2022. Meanwhile, as many as 57 cases were recorded in May, 91 in June, 86 in July, and 71 in August.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Punjab witnessed nearly 350 rape cases within 4 months starting from May to August 2022. However, there was an absence of data for the first four months of the year.

In the same year, as many as 1,301 cases of sexual violence against women were heard in 44 courts in Pakistan. The police filed charge sheets in 2,856 cases. But only 4 per cent of the cases went to trial, the report said.

The report also highlighted that the conviction rate in rape cases during this period remained at an abysmal 0.2 per cent.

A data by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also suggests that 1,957 incidents of honour killings were reported over the past four years, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

The average rate of honour killing in women between 15-64 years was found to be 15 per million women per year. "This may be yet another dubious world distinction we have achieved", the article in the newspaper commented.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the United Nations Development Programme ranked Pakistan top among the 75 countries with an anti-women bias in courts.

Additionally, a report released by the World Economic Forum in July 2022, ranked Pakistan as the second-worst country in terms of gender parity and put it in the 145th position in a survey of 146 countries. The only country that performed worse than Pakistan was Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agency)