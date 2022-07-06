A Suicide Attempt, Planning For Weeks And More: All We Know About July 4 Parade Massacre In US

The mass shooting on a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb has caught the eyes of the world. At least seven people lost their lives while dozens of others were injured after a 21-year-old man, identified as Robert E Crimo III, opened fire at the crowd from a rooftop with his rifle.

Crimo, who is a self-proclaimed rapper, however, surrendered to the police shortly after the attack. He now has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

Crimo, if convicted, would face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, said Illinois state attorney Eric Reinhart on Tuesday, adding that "first-degree murder charges would be followed by dozens of additional charges before the investigation is over".

PLANNED ATTACK FOR WEEKS

US authorities believe that Crimo had planned the attack for weeks. In several of his video, Crimo, whose stage name was 'Awake', had hinted that he could carry out such an attack to "get more attention".

"I need to leave now. I need to just do it. It is my destiny," he could be heard in one his videos. "I hate when others get more attention than me on the internet."

ATTEMPTED SUICIDE

Crimo had come to the police's attention twice. The first was in 2019 when it is reported that he attempted suicide. According to reports, Crimo had threatened to "kill everyone" after which the police seized a collection of 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword.

FLED CRIME SCENE IN WOMEN's CLOTHES

After firing 70 rounds on random people at the Fourth of July parade, Crimo fled the scene in women's clothes "to blend into the fleeing crowd afterward", say authorities.

They say that Crimo later fled to Wisconsin and then to Illinois before he was caught by the police on Monday. "He blended right in with everybody else as they were running around, almost as if he was an innocent spectator as well," Sergeant Chris Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's office, said.