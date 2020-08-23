Maryanne, who has served as a federal judge, slammed her brother over his immigration policies and his performance as President.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President Donald Trump’s elder sister Maryanne Trump Barry described him as a “liar” with “no principles” in a series of audio recordings made by her niece Mary L. Trump in 2018 and 2019.

83-year old Maryanne, who has served as a federal judge, slammed her brother over his immigration policies and his performance as President. “All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” she said during her conversation with her niece, the recordings of which was provided to the Washington Post.

“He has no principles. None. None,” she said, adding, “And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

This has come weeks after Mary published a memoir titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man”. Following the release, Mary had been questioned about the source of some of the information in the book, including the allegation that the US President paid a friend to take his SATs to get into the University of Pennsylvania.

At one point in the conversation, Barry said to her niece, “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

The White House did not immediately comment on the report.

The publication of the book and the report has come weeks ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election in the United States. 78-year old former Vice President Joe Biden has secured the Democrat nomination. Last week, Biden had named Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate. If elected she would be the first-ever women to be the vice president of the United States and the first-ever Indian-American and African vice president.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja