'A Generational Leap': Iran Says It Has Developed Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Hypersonic missiles, unlike ballistic missiles, fly on a low trajectory in the atmosphere, potentially reaching targets more quickly. (Reuters)

GENERAL Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' aerospace division, claimed on Thursday that Iran has created a hypersonic missile that can destroy all defence systems.

Like conventional ballistic missiles that are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, hypersonic missiles can travel at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound.

"This hypersonic ballistic missile was developed to counter air defence shields," Hajizadeh said, as quoted by Iran's Fars news agency.

"It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defence," said the general, adding that he believed it would take decades before a system capable of intercepting it is developed.

"This missile, which targets enemy anti-missile systems, represents a great generational leap in the field of missiles."

However, there have been no reports of such a missile being tested by Iran, and, while the Islamic Republic has developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes, Western military analysts say Iran sometimes exaggerates its weapons capabilities, as reported by news agency Reuters.

This news comes days after Iran admitted sending drones to Russia but denied doing so since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Washington Post, according to Agence France-Presse, reported on October 16 that Iran was preparing to ship missiles to Russia, but Tehran rejected the report as "completely false."

Hypersonic missiles, unlike ballistic missiles, fly on a low trajectory in the atmosphere, potentially reaching targets more quickly.

Earlier, the test of a hypersonic missile in North Korea sparked concerns about a race to acquire the technology.

Iran, too, last week said it tested the Ghaen 100, its first three-stage space launch vehicle, which can place satellites weighing 80 kg (180 pounds) in an orbit 500 km (300 miles) from the earth's surface, according to state media as quoted by Reuters.

Iran denies wanting to develop a nuclear weapon.