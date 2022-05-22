New York/ London | Jagran News Desk: At least 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox - most of them from Europe - have been reported in 12 countries across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday, warning that more cases of the infection might emerge globally.

Here are 10 points you need to know about the big story:

1. Till now, 12 countries where monkeypox cases have been reported are Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, France, Belgium, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Canada, United States (US), Australia, and Israel.

2. Israel's first case was reported on Saturday after a man in his 30s, who recently returned from western Europe, was found infected with the disease. Israel's health ministry has, however, said that the man - quarantined at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center - is in a good state.

3. The WHO has decided to expand its surveillance in countries where monkeypox is not typically found amid fears that it might spread to other parts of the world.

4. The WHO has also held a crucial meeting with experts to study more about the outbreak. It believes that the infection "has not led to major outbreaks" due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions.

5. Monkeypox does not spread easily between people. However, it could be transmitted "to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus."

6. According to the available data with the WHO, monkeypox "is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding."

7. "What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world," a top WHO official told Reuters.

8. Speaking about treatment and medication, the global health body has said that vaccines that were used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. However, "newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of monkeypox", it said.

9. An antiviral agent, the WHO said, developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox.

10. "The clinical presentation of monkeypox resembles that of smallpox, a related orthopoxvirus infection which was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980. Monkeypox is less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness," the WHO said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma