New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The September 11 attack, commonly known as ‘9/11’ attacks, was a series of coordinated attacks carried out by al-Qaeda in the United States of America. The 9/11 attacks claimed the lives nearly 3,000 and paved the way for a decade long conflict between Islamic militants and the US in Afghanistan.

This year, the world will mark the 19th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks. So as the world observes the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that left the whole world petrified, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the September 11 attack:

* One person, a Canadian citizen named Ron DiFrancesco, escaped from the World Trade Center in New York with seconds from the collapse of the building. As DiFrancesco escaped from the building, the World Trade Center collapsed and he became engulfed in fire and debris, waking up a few days later in hospital.

* Only 20 people were able to survive the crash of the World Trade Center crash. Several people were even rescued after more than 20 hours of the deadly attack by the authorities. Later, a film ‘World Trade Center’ was made in 2006 on some of the survivors who survived the deadly attack on September 11, 2001.

* The 9/11 attacks also claimed the lives of two-third employees of a financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm used to operate on 101st and 105th floors at One World Trade Centre and lost more than 650 of its employees in the attack.

* According to officials, the total number of US citizens who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks was the highest number of Americans to die by violence in a single day since the US Civil War.

* The fire of the 9/11 attacks at the World Trade Center continued for as many as 99 days and the authorities were only able to extinguish the fire at the lower Manhattan on December 19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma