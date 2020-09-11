9/11 Anniversary: The September 11 attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people in the US while thousands were injured, leaving the whole world in a shock.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 9/11 attack, which is also known as the September 11 attacks, was one of the deadliest terror attacks in the history of mankind that sent the whole world in a shock. Carried out by al-Qaeda operatives, the September 11 attacks claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people in the United States of America (USA) while thousands were injured, leaving the whole world in a shock.

On this day in 2001, 19 terrorists belonging to al-Qaeda hijacked four passenger flights of the United States. The US intelligence later identified the 19 al-Qaeda terrorists as Mohamed Atta, Abdulaziz al-Omari, Wail al-Shehri, Waleed al-Shehri, Satam al-Suqami, Marwan al-Shehhi, Fayez Banihammad, Mohand al-Shehri, Hamza al-Ghamdi, Ahmed al-Ghamdi, Hani Hanjour, Khalid al-Mihdhar, Majed Moqed, Nawaf al-Hazmi, Salem al-Hazmi, Ziad Jarrah, Ahmed al-Haznawi, Ahmed al-Nami and Saeed al-Ghamdi.

The aim of the terrorists was to crash those planes in different locations in the US, killing thousands. The al-Qaeda operatives crashed the two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan while the third plane was crashed into the Pentagon. However, passengers on board the fourth plane showed exemplary courage and fought the terrorists, averting another tragedy as the plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

Following this, the two towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan collapsed within two hours. The collapse of the World Trade Center also led to the fall of other buildings in the complex.

According to US officials, more than 2,700 people lost their lives New York, over 180 were killed in Pentagon while 40 people died in the plane crash into a field in Pennsylvania.

The deadly attack sent shockwaves across the world and there were calls in the US to take action against those who were responsible for this cowardly attack. Following this, the US and its allies waged a war against terrorism and attacked terror outfits in Afghanistan, leading to the collapse of the Taliban and al-Qaeda. Several years have passed but the US war against terrorism still continues.

Meanwhile, several memorials have been built in the US to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in this cowardly attack that changed the world forever.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma