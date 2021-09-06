Afghanistan Conflict: The woman, who has been identified as Banu Negar, worked at a local prison cell in the Ghor province. She was killed in front of her children and husband by the Taliban militants.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: In yet another bone-chilling incident, Taliban militants have allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant woman police official in front of her husband and children in Afghanistan's Ghor province. The killing comes at a time when reports of escalating repression of women in Afghanistan are increasing with each passing day.

The face of the woman, who has been identified as Banu Negar, was reportedly mutilated by the Taliban fighters, reported BBC which also said that the militants have reportedly warned the family members. On Saturday, the militants, who were speaking in Arabic, also searched the woman's house before tying up the family members, BBC reported.

However, Taliban has denied its involvement in Negar's death and has ordered a probe. The group has blamed "personal enmity" behind the killing of Negar. "We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing," Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujaheed told BBC.

Since Taliban captured Afghanistan, there have been numerous reports of oppression against women. Though Taliban has assured Afghan women that it will protect their rights, activists and experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group's regime.

"From the Afghan women I've spoken to, it's incredibly traumatic. You're looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they're having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult," said Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Twenty-five years ago, when the Taliban came, they prevented me from going to school. After five years of their rule, I studied for 25 years and worked hard. For the sake of our better future, we will not allow this to happen," journalist Azita Nazimi while speaking to TOLOnews.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma