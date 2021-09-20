The gunman was detained shortly after the incident at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of Moscow

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a tragic incident, a student gunman on Monday opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, killing eight people and injuring six others, law enforcement authorities said as quoted by Reuters. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, Natalia Pechishcheva, a university spokesperson, said.

According to Russian news agency TASS, a student opened fire at the university grounds, who himself was a student of the Perm State University. The authorities have said that they have identified the shooter and checking the information about possible accomplices. When apprehended, the shooter resisted and was injured, TASS reported.

Video footage from the spot showed students jumping from first-floor windows to escape the university building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety.

Students built barricades out of chairs to stop the shooter from entering their classrooms. "There were about 60 people in the classroom. We closed the door and barricaded it with chairs," student Semyon Karyakin told Reuters.

Local media identified the gunman as an 18-year-old student who had earlier posted a social media photo of himself posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition. "I've thought about this for a long time, it's been years and I realised the time had come to do what I dreamt of," he said on a social media account attributed to him that was later taken down. He indicated his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion but were motivated by hatred.

Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership, but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defence or sport, once would-be owners have passed tests and met other requirements.

The shootings were the latest in a series. Earlier this year a lone teenage gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan in May, killing nine people and wounding many more. That was Russia's deadliest school shooting since 2018 when a student at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea killed 20 people before turning his gun on himself.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan