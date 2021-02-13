Eight people were injured in the Fukushima City after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday night

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Eight people were injured in the Fukushima City after an earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday night, NHK World reported, quoting city's fire department officials.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 11:08 pm, was registered at a depth of 60 kilometres, off the coast of the Fukushima city, according to Japan Meteorological Agency. There were no immediate reports of casualties as a result of the quake. No tsunami warning was issued.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Japan is prone to earthquake as it sits on the Ring of Fire, an area in the Pacific Ocean with extremely high seismic activity. In 2011, an earthquake measuring 9.0 on the richter scale struck off the Pacific coast of Tohoku, triggering powerful tsunami waves that reportedly reached a height of over 40 metres. The quake and tsunami claimed the lives of 5,899 people and incurred an estimated damage of USD 360 billion.

Saturday's quake comes a day after an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Tajikistan, sending tremors in Delhi-NCR, Jammu, Uttarakhand, Lahore and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 10:31 pm (IST), was registered at a depth of 74 kilometres, about 422 kilometres east of Tajikistan's capital city of Dushanbe, according to the National Centre for Seismology. There were no reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. The temors prompted people to rush out of their homes in north India.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja