7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Indonesia, Residents Flee Buildings; No Tsunami Warning Issued

A MASSIVE earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern regions on Wednesday (local time) prompting NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii to initially issue a Tsunami warning for the coastal areas. However, no loss of life or major damage was reported in the earthquake which measured 7.2 on the Richter scale. Panic ensued in the area after the tremors were felt and residents of the localities rushed out of their homes.

Meanwhile, no tsunami warning was issued by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. However, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu briefly said there was a potential threat to nearby Indonesian coasts but lifted the notice soon afterwards. The U.S. Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred 60 kilometres (37.2 miles) deep under the sea, centred 150 kilometres (93.2 miles) northwest of Tobelo in North Maluku province.

Also Watch:

Pius Ohoiwutun, a resident of Tobelo said that some people were running from houses when the quake shook. "I felt a little swaying as the lamps also said. Some people tried to escape from their houses," Ohoiwutun, as quoted by AP, said on Wednesday.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago and a home of more than 270 million people, is frequently hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on November 21 killed at least 331 people in West Java. It was the deadliest in Indonesia since a 2018 quake and tsunami in Sulawesi killing about 4,340 people. In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia’s Aceh province.