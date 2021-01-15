Indonesia Earthquake: Four people were killed and 637 others were injured in the Majene area of the island, while there were three more fatalities and two dozen more injuries reported in the neighbouring province of Mamuju.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident at least 7 people were killed while several hundred were injured after a massive earthquake of 6.2 magnitudes on Richter Scale rocked the Sulawesi Island in Indonesia during the wee hours of Friday. Panicked residents rushed to safer places after many buildings on the island were damaged by the intensity of the earthquake.

According to Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, the epicentre of the massive earthquake as six kilometres (3.73 miles)northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometres. The agency, initially informed that four people were killed and 637 others were injured in the Majene area of the island, while there were three more fatalities and two dozen more injuries reported in the neighbouring province of Mamuju.

Thousands had fled their homes to seek safety when the quake hit just after 1 am local time on Friday morning, damaging at least 60 homes, the agency said. The quake was felt strongly for about seven seconds but did not trigger a tsunami warning.

Meanwhile, a report by news agency AFP stated that the massive earthquake also flattened a hospital situated in the Mamuju city. More than a dozen patients and staff are trapped under the debris of the flattened hospital and rescue operations are underway.

"The hospital is flattened -- it collapsed. There are patients and hospital employees trapped under the rubble and we're now trying to reach them," said Arianto from the rescue agency in Mamuju city, as quoted by AFP.

Videos on social media showed residents fleeing to higher ground on motorcycles, and a child trapped under the rubble as people tried to remove debris with their bare hands. Some buildings were badly damaged, including two hotels, the governor's office and a mall, news agency Reuters reported.

At least one route into Mamuju had been cut off due to damage to a bridge. Hours earlier on Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the same district damaging several houses. Indonesia's disaster agency said a series of quakes in the past 24 hours had caused at least three landslides, and the electricity supply had been cut.

Straddling the so-called Pacific 'Ring of Fire', Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 6.2-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

