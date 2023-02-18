6-Year-Old Girl Shoots Grandmother From Backseat Of Car In US' Florida

AN ELDERLY woman was shot by her six-year-old granddaughter from the backseat of a moving car in Florida, US, on February 16, reported Fox News.

According to an official statement by the North Port Police, "a 57-year-old woman reported that her 6-year-old granddaughter got ahold of a fireman in the backseat of the vehicle and accidentally fired a single shot through the driver seat, striking her in the lower back".

The weapon was originally placed in a holster, tucked in the back pocket of the driver seat, beneath a seat cover, said the statement.

Shooting Investigation involving a child. pic.twitter.com/YI2OhNEzTd — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) February 17, 2023

Reportedly, the grandmother was able to drive home and receive assistance. She dialed US emergency helpline number 911, after which she was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota with non-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the matter began immediately and an interview of the child was conducted by those with the Child Protection Centre in North Port.

"All other parties involved were also questioned," the official statement added.

Police chief Todd Garrison also issued a statement and said, "This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety." He mentioned that although "it appears that everyone is going to be okay", the incident "could have been much worse, not just for the grandma but for the child."

He concluded his statement with, "Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms."

Meanwhile, after the investigation, the police found that the shooting was "accidental".