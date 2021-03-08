New Delhi | Jagran World News: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are easily the talk of the town ever since their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. The show was telecasted on Sunday and left the fans in shock. Yes, the star couple opened up about their lives and spilled many beans regarding the British royal family. The Duke and Dutches of Sussex also spoke about their son in their 2-hour long interview. Take a look at the royal couple's 5 most shocking revelations.

Meghan said that Prince Harry's family was worried about their son, Archie's skin colour. "In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Meghan Markle also spoke about her mental health and suicidal thoughts. She said, "I went to one of the most senior people just to -- to get help. I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution. I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. And I... just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls when he and his wife Meghan decided to quit the royal family. He said, "I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"

The couple secretly tied the knot three days before their extravagant royal wedding. Meghan was quoted saying, "We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

Meghan Markle cleared the air about making Kate Middleton 'cry'. She said that "it wasn't true" and "the reverse happened". Talking about the incident the Dutches spoke, "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining, yes, the issue was correct, about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal