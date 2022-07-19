5 Facts You Need To Know About Indian-Origin Rishi Sunak Who Is Set To Become Next British PM

Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak won the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament, which has increased his chance of becoming the country's next Prime Minister. There are only four candidates left in the race to replace Boris Johnson because Tom Tugendhat was eliminated.

Sunak received 115 votes, followed by Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, and Tugendhat, who got 82, 71, 58 and 31 votes respectively. According to an opinion poll, nearly half of the United Kingdom's (UK) governing Conservative Party believe Sunak will make a good Prime Minister. If elected, Sunak will be the first Indian-origin man to become the Prime Minister of Britain. Know some facts about Britain's PM contender Rishi Sunak.

1. Sunak was appointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020, which was his first full cabinet position. In July 2022, he resigned from his position.

2. Earlier, he was appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury in July 2019.

3. He is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. The couple met in California and has two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

4. He was in the controversy over his wife Akshata Murthy's non-domicile status. When questioned about Akshata's family wealth, he said, “I’m actually incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built.”

5. Sunak became popular after crafting a massive package worth tens of billions of pounds to help businesses and workers during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, MPs will keep voting until only two candidates remain, the winner then being decided by the party members. The next round of voting will take place on Thursday. The first was held on July 13th, while, the second was on July 14th and the most recent was on July 18th in which Rishi Sunak topped. Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak extended his lead in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister after winning the third round with 14 more votes on Monday.