Colombo | Jagran News Desk: An overnight curfew imposed in several parts of Colombo, after protests outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence over the worsening economic crisis in the country turned violent, has been lifted on Friday morning. "The curfew was lifted at 5 am today," Daily Mirror reported quoting Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa. The curfew was imposed within the Colombo North, South, Colombo Central, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia and Kelaniya Police Divisions last night.

Meanwhile, a total of 45 persons including a woman who engaged in yesterday's protest near the President's residence in Mirihana have been arrested, police said. Nearly 50 persons including police, STF personnel and journalists were hospitalized after being injured during the protests. Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said several vehicles including an army bus, jeep, three-wheeler, two traffic motorcycles were set on fire during the protest.

Here are the TOP developments from the BIG story:

- Amid the financial crisis, Sri Lanka will be witnessing 12-hour power cuts in several areas on Friday, announced the Public Utilities Commission of the island nation. The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced that a 12-hour power cut will be imposed in several areas on Friday due to the lack of sufficient fuel to generate thermal power and water to generate hydropower,

- At least 45 people were arrested and a curfew was briefly imposed in most parts of Colombo city after hundreds of protesters gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa demanding his resignation for failing to address the worst economic crisis in the island nation.

- A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel, cooking gas, and power cuts that last up to 13 hours a day. On Thursday protesters shouted slogans, directing their ire against what they perceive as the Rajapaksa regime's gross mismanagement that has exacerbated Sri Lanka's foreign-exchange woes. They also demanded President Rajapaksa's resignation.

- According to the police, in the protest several, including five policemen, were injured while vehicles were set on fire as a spontaneous expression of public anger over the current economic crisis turned violent. “As of now 45 people have been arrested. Five policemen were injured while a police bus, a Jeep and two motorcycles were burnt. The protesters had also caused damage to a police water cannon truck,” a senior police official said.

- A total of 31 people, including police and Special Task Force (STF) officers, who were injured during the protest in Mirihana, were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH) and Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

- Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public has been suffering for weeks.

- Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven where the island's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

- There are at least 10-hour-long daily power cuts in the country, with the government switching off street lights to save electricity. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

- Retail inflation hit 18.7% in March over the same period a year ago, the statistics department said on Thursday. Food inflation reached 30.2% in March, partly driven by a currency devaluation and last year's ban on chemical fertilisers that was later reversed.

- A diesel shipment under a $500 million credit line from India was expected on Saturday, Power Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said, though she added that would not fix the issue. Water levels at reservoirs feeding hydroelectric projects had fallen to record lows, while demand had hit record highs during the hot, dry season, she said.

- The crisis is a result of badly-timed tax cuts and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic coupled with historically weak government finances, leading to foreign exchange reserves dropping by 70% in the last two years.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan