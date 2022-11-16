3,000 Young Indians To Get UK Visas Every Year; Process, Eligibility And Other Details

HIGHLIGHTING the strength of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed upon last year, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the United Kingdom each year. The announcement came hours after the Indian-origin British PM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali.

"Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

All You Need To Know :

Under the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the UK will offer 3,000 places annually.

These visas will be given to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work in the UK for up to two years. The scheme will be reciprocal.

The UK has more links with India than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region. Nearly a quarter of all international students in the UK are from India, and Indian investment in the UK supports 95,000 jobs across the UK.

Along with the mobility partnership with India, the British government said it is also strengthening its ability to remove immigration offenders.

The UK and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in May 2021 to improve travel between the two nations and deport individuals who have no legal basis to be in the UK or India.

Currently, Uk is negotiating a trade deal with India - if agreed it will be the first deal of its kind India has made with a European country. The trade deal would build on the UK-India trading relationship, already worth 24 billion pounds, and allow the UK to seize the opportunities presented by India's growing economy.

