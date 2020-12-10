At least 16 people, including two civilians and three Turkish soldiers were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a car bomb blast in Syria's border town of Ras al-Ain.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 16 people, including two civilians and three Turkish soldiers were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a car bomb blast in Syria's border town of Ras al-Ain on Thursday.

The checkpoint was manned by the town's security forces and a Turkish-backed faction, news agency AFP reported, citing Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The governor's office in the Turkish town of Sanliufra has blamed the blast on the Syrian Kurdish YPG, according to a report by Reuters. Ankara has designated YGP as a terror group.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

The border town of Ras al-Ain was captured by the Turkish Armed Forces during the 2019 Turkish offensive into north-east Syria. The area is a frequent target of bombings.

In July, this year, five people were killed in a car bomb blast that targetted a checkpoint manned by Turkish-backed forces. The incident was the latest in the series of attacks carried out in the area following the occupation of 120 kilometer stretch of land by Turkish forces. YGP, which governor's office in the Turkish town of Sanliufra has blamed the blast on the Syrian, had played a key role in US-backed fight against ISIL in Syria.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, while millions have been displaced in the Syrian war which erupted in 2011. The war is still being fought amongst several factions. Over the past nine years, the conflict has caused a major refugee crisis.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja