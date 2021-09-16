According to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude.

Beijing (China) | PTI: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted China's southwestern Sichuan province on Thursday, leaving at least three persons dead and 60 others injured.

The earthquake struck at 4:33 am (local time) in Luxian county at a depth of 10 kilometres, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Three persons were killed and 60 others injured in the quake, the report said.

According to China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude.The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second-highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

After the quake, Luzhou City has launched a level-I emergency response and nearly 3,000 people have been mobilised for rescue efforts. Tents have been set up for the residents' temporary evacuation in a village of the county's Fuji township.

Thousands of people were killed and many others injured when Sichuan province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 8 in 2008

