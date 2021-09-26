New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 3 people were killed and several others were injured after an Amtrak train travelling from Chicago to Seattle derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday. The three deaths were confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff's Department, however, officials did not say how many total were injured in the accident.

Seven cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, derailed at about 4 pm local time near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board the train. It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment also officials have not yet confirmed the total number of persons who were injured.

Megan Vandervest, a passenger on the train who was going to visit a friend in Seattle, as quoted by The New York Times said, “My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing".

She said that the car behind hers was tilted over, the one behind that was entirely tipped over, and the three cars behind that had completely fallen off the tracks and were detached from the train.” Several passengers on the train shared images of the front cars off the track, with some tipped on their sides.

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers. The National Transportation Safety Board will send a 14-member team, including investigators and specialists in railroad signals and other disciplines, to investigate the crash, AP reported.

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage. The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

Amtrak said that because of the derailment, the Sunday westbound Empire Builder will terminate in Minneapolis, and the Sunday eastbound Empire Builder train will originate in Minneapolis.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan