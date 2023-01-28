3 Dead, 4 Injured In California Mass Shooting; Fourth Incident In A Month

A Los Angeles Police Department cruiser with lights and sirens going speeds down on a city street in Los Angeles (Reuters image used for representation)

AT LEAST three people were killed and four injured after a shooting took place in California area early on Saturday morning, reported the news agency AP.

Sergeant Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 am in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood.

According to the media report, out of the total seven people who were shot, three were killed inside a vehicle, while four were shot standing outside. The injured people were rushed to the hospital soon after the incident happened, and are currently in critical condition.

Their identities have not been released by the police officials.

Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.

Meanwhile, this is the fouth mass shooting in California this month, which comes a week after a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb left 11 dead and nine wounded and only days after a gunman opened fire on a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday, fatally shooting seven people and wounding one.

The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the US in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

(With inputs from agency)