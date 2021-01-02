26/11 attacks mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: LeT operations commander and 26/11 attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges on Saturday.

Lakhvi was listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations after the 2008 Mumbai Attacks. He was released from a Pakistani jail in 2015 after spending nearly six years in detention.

Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday by the Counter-Terrorism Department. The CTD, however, did not mention his place of arrest, news agency PTI reported. "Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab, proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing," it said.

Lakhvi was behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead and 300 others injured after ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out coordinated shootings and bombings attacks lasting three days in Mumbai. The terrorists came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and struck several targets, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Nariman House business and residential complex, Cama Hospitals, Leopold Cafe, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, and Nariman House.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Security Council sanctions commitee had given approval for montly basic expenses of Rs 1.5 lakh to Lakhvi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja