26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan earlier this month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed has been moved out of the high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore to his Johar Town house in the city, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development comes days after Saeed was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in an illegal funding case. Saeed was believed to be incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail since February, when a Pakistan court had sentenced him to 11-year imprisonment in two terror funding cases.

"He is mostly at home... ostensibly in protective custody that even lets him receive guests," an intelligence official said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Saeed is the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Back in 2012, the United Stated had announced a bounty of USD 10 million on Saeed for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks that killed 164 civilians. The anti-terrorism court's verdict on Saeed had come just days after the Financial Action Task Force decided to keep Pakistan on the "greylist" until February next year as it failed to complete the 27-point action plan given by the global terror financing watchdog earlier this year.

"Our understanding on the basis of the available information is that this may be an informal arrangement. We are not aware if there is a formal order notifying Hafiz Saeed's house as a prison," the intelligence official said.

According to intelligence input, Saeed's visitor at home last month was Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakvi, the chief operational commander and the head of the LeT's jihad wing. Notably, Lakvi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja