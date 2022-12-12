24-Year-Old Sikh Man Shot Dead In Canada, 2nd Incident Within A Month

A 24-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man was shot dead in the Canadian province of Alberta. The police cited homicide as the cause of his death. Reportedly, it is the second such incident this month in the country.

Identified as Sansaraj Singh, the victim was located by the police in Edmonton city when they responded to a gunshot report on December 3 night, an Edmonton police news release said.

The police discovered Singh sitting in a vehicle in medical distress. In order to save him, the officials also performed CPR, a life-saving technique. However, he was declared dead as soon as the Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The autopsy report revealed homicide to be the manner of death, the press release said.

The police also informed that a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area, and photos of the same were released by homicide investigators.

They asked the residents to check their CCTV cameras or dashcam footage for any suspicious activity on the night of December 3.

In another incident, a Sikh woman was killed at her home in Canada's Surrey and her husband was arrested at the scene of the incident, CBC News reported, citing homicide investigators, adding that he was released later.

The Homicide investigators identified the victim as 40-year-old Harpreet Kaur and her husband, arrested earlier, is also aged 40.

"Our investigators have been working non-stop," CBC News quoted Pierotti as saying.

"These incidents have a significant impact, not only on the family and friends of the victim but also on the entire community. Surrey RCMP's victim services have been engaged and are available to anyone in need of assistance," he said.

On December 3, a 21-year-old Sikh woman, Pawanpreet Kaur, was also killed in a 'targeted' attack in the Ontario province.

Earlier in November, an 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager, Mehakpreet Sethi was stabbed to death at a high school parking lot in the British Columbia province.

(With inputs from agencies)