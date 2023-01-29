24 Killed After Bus Plunges Off Cliff In Peru

AT LEAST 24 people died in northern Peru after a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged off a cliff in early on Saturday, police told local media. As per the officials, they had earlier stated the count in Piura province as 25, before correcting it to 24.The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Peru's transportation supervisory agency (SUTRAN) confirmed the crash in a statement, without providing a number of fatalities or injuries. The tragedy, involving a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, occurred in the district of El Alto in the far north of Peru, SUTRAN said.

Meanwhile, the bus belonging to Q'orianka Tours had left the capital of Lima for the Tumbes region near the Ecuador border on Peru's coastal desert.

The early morning accident left the bus on its side with bodies on the ground around it. Peru's prosecutor's office says reckless driving and speeding are the main causes of road accidents in Peru.

SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.

Road accidents are relatively common in Peru, with many drivers operating vehicles on precarious roads and without proper training. In 2021, 29 people died when a bus plunged off a highway in the Andes mountains.