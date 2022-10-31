23-Year-Old Jessikah Inaba Becomes UK's First Black Female Blind Barrister

A 23-YEAR-old lawyer from the United Kingdom has scripted history by becoming Britain's first black female blind barrister, reported The Times UK. Jessikah Inaba complete her five years of law studying at the University of London, using Braille.

While speaking to the outlet, Inaba talked about giving hope to others and said, "I know I can do this job well, and the more people like me who go through training the easier it will become. I know I'm giving hope to others in similar situations."

"There's a triple-glazed glass ceiling. I'm not the most common gender or colour, and I have a disability, but by pushing through I'm easing the burden on the next person like me," she added.

She made her own Braille materials from lecture notes, or from friends who read books to her. "I was spending more time preparing my own learning materials than I was studying," she told the outlet.

Inaba, who completed her schooling from Surrey, also talked about being the first black and blind student at the University of Law in central London. While speaking about her college experience, she mentioned that it took seven months for the university to obtain one of her two key study texts so she could read on her computer, and five months for the other.

According to Wales Online, the reason behind Jessikah Inaba's blindness is Bilateral microphthalmia. Those who suffer from this are born with smaller eyes than usual.

In court, Inaba used a small electronic machine with a Braille keyboard which has one key for each dot and a small screen where symbols pop up. It means that she can easily read and write with her hands keeping her ears free to listen.

Justice McGowan, treasurer of the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, said, "Being called to the Bar is a remarkable achievement. Being called to the Bar as a blind person is truly remarkable. The commitment and tenacity she has shown demonstrate that she will be a great success," she was quoted as saying by Wales Online.