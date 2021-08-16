Afghanistan Conflict: As Taliban captures Afghanistan, here's a timeline of events on how things unfolded in the war-torn country over the past few decades.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Taliban, which aims to declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, stormed into Kabul on Sunday, taking control of all of the war-torn country's major cities. As Taliban seized Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani left the country to avoid further bloodshed, allowing the militants to declare that "war has ended" in Afghanistan.

Taliban's rise in Afghanistan is a shock for the whole world, especially the United States (US) which had earlier claimed that it will take at least 90 days for the Islamists to capture Kabul. However, Taliban managed to capture the whole of Afghanistan, including Kabul, in just around 20 days.

As Taliban captures Afghanistan, here's a timeline of events on how things unfolded in the war-torn country over the past few decades.

December 25, 1979:

The conflict in Afghanistan began with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) entering the country. With USSR's enter into Afghanistan, mujahideen fighters began an "anti-communist" in the region with help from Pakistan and the US.

1992–1996:

The conflict between mujahideen and Soviet forces continued till 1992. However, after the fall of the Soviet-backed regime of Mohammad Najibullah in 1992, warlords and several political parties signed an agreement to form an interim government in Afghanistan. However, this began an era of instability in Afghanistan as the warlords and political parties continued fighting with each other to gain access to power in the state.

Also Read -- EXCLUSIVE | The rise of Taliban in Afghanistan and how it might impact Jammu and Kashmir

1994 to 2001:

Taliban first appeared in Afghanistan in 1994. Initially, the group was founded with 50 people by Mullah Mohammad Omar in his hometown of Kandahar. However, its popularity grew over the months with 15,000 people becoming a part of it.

The group was provided weapons and training by the US and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to counter the communist threat in Afghanistan.

On November 3, 1994, Taliban launched a surprise attack at Kandahar and captured the city. Later, the fighting raged across the country and the Islamists captured Kabul and the western city of Herat. At first, the mujahideen were given a hero's welcome by the locals in Kabul.

However, this changed later as Taliban imposed strict Islamic edicts in Afghanistan, denying women the right to work and girls the right to go to school. They also banned movies and music and destroyed statues, including the world's largest standing Buddha statue in the Bamyan province.

2001 to 2011:

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda – under the leadership of Osama Bin Laden -- carried a deadly attack in the US, killing over 3,000 people. Following the incident, the US and NATO launched strikes in Afghanistan after Taliban refused to hand over Laden and Al-Qaeda fighters. The fighting continued with the US-led coalition forces liberating the country.

2011 to 2019:

On May 2, 2011, the US killed Al-Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in a daring raid in Pakistan’s Abbottabad. With Laden's death, the US started considering a withdrawal of troops from the country.

The withdrawal of troops, however, began on December 8, 2014. Later in 2018, former US President Donald Trump appointed veteran Afghan-American diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad as a negotiator with the Taliban. Khalilzad held talks with the Taliban leadership to end the two-decade-long conflict in Afghanistan.

February 29, 2020:

The US and Taliban signed a much-awaited peace deal in Doha to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

April 14, 2021:

President Joe Biden announced that US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan starting on May 1 and ending on September 11.

May 4, 2021:

Taliban launches a major offensive on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province. They later captured Nerkh district on May 11, 2021.

July 2, 2021:

US troops withdraw from their main military base in Afghanistan - Bagram Air Base.

Also Read -- Explained: How Taliban funds itself and its fighters in Afghanistan

July 21, 2021:

Taliban gains control of half of Afghanistan.

August 6, 2021:

Taliban captures Zaranj in the south of Afghanistan.

August 13, 2021:

Taliban captures Kandahar and Herat.

August 14, 2021:

Mazar-i-Sharif and Pul-e-Alam fall to Taliban

August 15, 2021:

Taliban captures Kabul and Jalalabad as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees the country. Taliban says that it is in talks with the Afghan government for the transfer of power in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma