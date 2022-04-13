New York | Jagran World Desk: The Indian Consulate in New York on Wednesday reacted to the assault on two Sikh men in New York's Richmond Hills area, calling it 'deplorable'. The Indian Consulate General has condemned the attack and informed that one person has been arrested in connection with the assault.

In a statement, the Indian Consulate General has said that it was ready to provide all assistance to the victims.

"Assault on two Sikh gentlemen in Richmond Hills, New York today is deplorable. We have approached the local authorities & New York City Police Department in the matter. Understand police complaint filed & one person arrested. We are in touch with community members. Ready to offer all assistance to the victims," the Indian Consulate General said in a statement.

In an alleged hate crime, two Sikh men, who were on an early morning walk, were assaulted in New York's Richmond Hills area on Tuesday. According to media reports, the attack took place in the same locality where another member of the Sikh community was attacked nearly 10 days ago.

2nd attack on 2 Sikhs within 10 days exactly at same location in Richmond Hill

Apparently, targeted hate attacks against Sikhs happening in continuation. We condemn this in strong words. These shd be investigated & perpetrators must be held accountable @IndiainNewYork @USAndIndia pic.twitter.com/Ld0RIxIeNn — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, in her statement said there is "zero tolerance" for hate crimes against the Sikh American community in New York State.

"As the first Punjabi American ever elected to New York State Office, I am here to say in unequivocal terms that there is zero-tolerance for hate crimes against the Sikh American community in New York State," Rajkumar said.

Rajkumar called for the incidents to be investigated as hate crimes and that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"I spoke to the NYPD soon after both of this week's incidents against my Sikh American family. I am calling for both incidents to be investigated as hate crimes, and that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the statement said.

Rajkumar stated that there has been an alarming 200 per cent rise in hate crimes against the Sikh community in recent years.

My statement on today’s assault of two Sikh-Americans in Richmond Hill pic.twitter.com/nzPz6hxxwT — Jenifer Rajkumar (@JeniferRajkumar) April 12, 2022

"I passed a historic resolution whereby New York State recognizes April as Punjabi Month. We will educate all on Sikh culture so that everyone knows as I do the generosity and kindness embedded in the Sikh American community. And together with my partners in Congress and the Mayor, we will give law enforcement the tools they need to fully investigate and prosecute these crimes of bias," the statement added.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta