An illustration of Silutitan sinensis on the left and Hamititan xinjiangensis on the right| China’s Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: China's northwestern region was home to dinasaurs about 130 to 120 million years ago, where two new species of dinosaurs have been discovered according to a study published in Scientific Reports.

The dinosaurs are amongst the first vertebrates to be reported in the region, "increasing the diversity of the fauna as well as the information on Chinese sauropods," the study said.

The study said that the fossils from three different dinosaurs who belonged to China's Turpan-Hami Basin region about 130 to 120 million years ago, were found about 2 to 5 km apart from each other. The findings of the researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the National Museum of Brazil were published this week on Thursday in Scientific Reports, part of the Nature family of journals.

Scientists have named the species Silutitan sinensis (or "silu" which in Mandarin means "Silk Road") and Hamititan xinjiangensis (named after the place where fossil specimen was found — Xinjiang).

The word titan in both the names of dinosaur species means giant in Greek. Because researchers suggest that the Silutitan species of dinasaurs could have been over 70 feet long, while the Hamititian species could have grown to be 56 feet long.

Researchers from all over the world have made a number of paleontological discoveries in China over the past few decades, “shedding more light on the diversity of sauropods in East Asia”, the study says.

“We were very excited about that part (how the dinasaurs found in Americas ended up in Asia as well) of the study, and now it's kind of a puzzle that we have to understand," Brazilian paleontologist Alexander Kellner, co-author of the study and director of the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro, was quoted as saying by ABC News.

According to an analysis published in CNN, China is experiencing a “golden age of paleontology”, with some of the most uniquely positioned fossil discoveries. For instance, a dinosaur was found preserved while sitting on a nest of eggs with fossilized embryos in southeast China earlier this year. While another new species of dinasaurs was discovered in northeast China last September.

