2 Killed In Blast As Russian Missile Hits Poland Near Ukraine Border: Report

TWO PEOPLE died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said, with NATO allies investigating the cause. There were unconfirmed reports that Russian missiles landed on Polish territory.

The Russian defence ministry denied the reports, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation". In Washington, the Pentagon said it could not confirm Russian missiles had landed in Poland.

Missiles hit cities including the capital Kyiv, Lviv and Rivne in the west, Kharkiv in the northeast, Kryvyi Rih and Poltava in the centre, Odesa and Mikolaiv in the south and Zhytomyr in the north, in what Kyiv said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war.

Civil servants working for the Russian-installed administration in Nova Kakhovka, the second-largest city in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, have left along with thousands of residents due to fighting, officials said. Russia is now engaged in a defensive operation in Ukraine following its withdrawal from Kherson city, a Western official said, after President Zelenskiy vowed to reclaim all of Ukraine's occupied territory.

The governor of the Belgorod region of southern Russia said that two people had been killed and three wounded by shelling in a town near the border with Ukraine.

The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month conflict, citing examples including the use of electric shocks and forced nudity.

A Western-led push to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated the Group of 20 (G20) summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, where leaders of major economies grappled with a dizzying array of issues from hunger to nuclear threats.

European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat said.

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres had a "very frank and open discussion" on the Black Sea grain deal with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at the G20, the United Nations said.