Baghdad (Iraq) | Jagran News Desk: Two Katyusha rockets on Sunday morning targetted the highly fortified Green Zone in Baghdad that houses the United States (US) embassy, said the Iraqi security forces in a statement. The officials said that one of the rockets was destroyed in the air while the other fell nearly 500 metres away from the US embassy, damaging two cars.

However, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

"The Green Zone in Baghdad was the target of two Katyusha rockets. The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles," the statement read, as reported by AFP.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

In recent months, dozens of rocket assaults or drone bomb attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq.

The attacks are rarely claimed but are routinely pinned on pro-Iran factions in Iraq.

The latest rocket salvo comes after the country this week announced the end of the "combat mission" on its territory of the anti-jihadist coalition led by Washington.

But roughly 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition soldiers deployed in Iraq will remain in the nation to pursue a role of training, advice and assistance.

Pro-Iran factions in Iraq are calling for the departure of all US forces stationed in the country.

The attack also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the departure of US troops from Iraq on December 18, 2011, after the invasion and overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Washington then deployed its troops to the country to fight the ISIS group, which had captured large swathes of the nation in a lightning offensive.

At the beginning of November, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed from an unclaimed drone bomb attack, which targeted his official residence in the Green Zone.

In September, an "armed drone" attack targeted Erbil international airport in Iraqi Kurdistan, where there is a base hosting coalition troops.

With AFP inputs

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma