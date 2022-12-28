18 Children Allegedly Die After Consuming India-Made Cough Syrup In Uzbekistan; Probe Underway

Dok 1 Max, the cough syrup that is allegedly behind the death of several children in Uzbekistan. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan on Wednesday claimed that 18 kids have died in the country after consuming medicines that were manufactured by an Indian company. This follows the death of nealry 70 children in West Africa after consuming India made cough syrup.

Uzbekistan’s local news website, AKI.com, reported that tablets and syrup, ‘Dok-1 Max’, that were manufactured by the Uttar Pradesh-based Marion Biotech, are allegedly responsible for the deaths of several children in the former Soviet colony. The report also said that these kids were hospitalised with acute respiratory diseases.

Uzbeki press reports quoted their health ministry’s primary laboratory studies which apparently reveal the presence of ethylene glycol. It is a deadly chemical which was also held responsible for deaths in Gambia in West Africa — in the Dok-1 Max syrup.

News 18 quoted the World Health Organisation saying, “WHO is in contact with health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations”, in response to mail sent for confirmation on the development. No further details were shared on the matter.

Indian authorities had shut down a factory near Delhi after the World Health Organization linked Indian-made cough syrup to acute kidney failure, leading to the deaths of nearly 70 children in West Africa.

WHO's laboratory analysis, in this case, had noted that the cough syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.

Later the Indian drug regulator - Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation - disputed WHO’s findings. The company that manufactured the drugs also responded by defending its manufacturing process.

In the past, cough syrups have been linked to other mass poisonings of children in India as well as other countries.

India is major exporter of medicines. It supplies medicines to over 200 countries and contributes to a large generic market in the United States. Indian pharmaceutical industry is one of the largest in the world by volume and has a turnover of $50 billion. Critics have often alleged that government oversight is not adequate, which can lead to conditions that turn fatal.

(With agency inputs)