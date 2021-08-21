Afghanistan Conflict: Media reports suggest that many of those abducted by Taliban also include Afghan Sikhs and nationals. The MEA, meanwhile, is yet to issue a statement over the issue.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: Around 150 people, mostly Indians, who were waiting for their evacuation from the war-torn country, have been abducted by Taliban near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, reported news agency ANI quoting local media reports.

However, Ahmadullah Waseq, a Taliban spokesperson, has denied the abduction of Indian citizens.

The development comes hours after the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated more than 85 Indian nationals from Kabul in its C-130J transport aircraft.

"An IAF C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians. The aircraft landed in Tajikistan for refuelling. Indian government officials are helping in evacuation of Indian citizens on the ground in Kabul," ANI quoted sources as saying.

India had earlier also picked up its consulate staff from Kandahar after the town was about to be taken over by the Taliban terrorists. The Indian officials from the Kandahar consulate had later stationed themselves in the Kabul embassy and were overseeing work from there.

After the capture of the capital Kabul earlier this week, the Indian Air Force operated two sorties of the C-17 Globemaster after getting clearance from the US forces at the airport there and brought back around 180 officials, ITBP staffers and a few journalists.

The Indian Air Force has already evacuated about 180 Indian passengers.

Afghanistan government collapsed on August 15 with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, as per media reports.

Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital, as per a media report.

Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Several people have been desperately attempting to flee to the country on Monday flooded the Kabul airport and clinged around a departing US military plane.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma