14 Hindu Temples Vandalised In Bangladesh; Probe On

Hindu temples were vandalised by a group of unidentified persons in Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh. (Image: ANI)

AT LEAST 14 Hindu temples have been vandalised by a group of unidentified persons in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon district in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday. According to Baliadangi police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Khairul Anam, the incident took place between Saturday night to Sunday morning.

As the investigation is continued, Deputy Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, and Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad Thakurgaon District General Secretary Prabir Kumar Gupta, as quoted by news agency ANI, detailed the incident.

Nine idols in the Sindurpindi area of the Dhantala union, four in Collegepara area of the Paria union and 14 idols in a temple in the Sahbajpur Nathpara area of the Charol union were vandalised, Gupta said.

"We are trying to identify those involved in the incident. The truth will be revealed after investigation," Thakurgaon Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahangir Hossain said.

Meanwhile, many such incidents have been reported from different countries as well. Recently a Hindu temple was vandalised in Australia's Victoria. This was another incident of vandalisation of a Hindu temple that came to the fore from Melbourne.

Watch Also:

The attack was allegedly led by Khalistani supporters who painted the walls of the Shri Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs with anti-Hindu graffiti.

This series of attacks did not end here, after Australia, a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton was also allegedly defaced by Khalistani supporters with anti-India graffiti painted on the walls of the temple. The attack on Gauri Shankar Mandir has led to massive outrage among the Indian community in Canada.

The graffiti on the temple's walls apparently filled with hate directed towards India. Canadian authorities said that they are currently investigating the incident. This latest act of vandalism of a Hindu temple in Brampton is not the first of its kind. At least three similar acts of vandalism have been recorded in Canada since last July.

(With Agencies Inputs)