14 people were arrested by Pakistani police in overnight raids for their alleged involvement in the demolition of a Hindu Temple in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 14 people were arrested by Pakistani police in overnight raids for their alleged involvement in the demolition of a Hindu Temple in the Karak district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The temple was demolished and set on fire by a mob of over a hundred people after a rally was held by Jamiat Ulema-e Isla-Fazl (JUI-F) in the vicinity. The mob was reportedly instigated to fiery speeches delivered during a rally. JUI-F KP Amir Maulana Ataur Rahman, however, has said his party had nothing to do with the burning down of the temple as the incident took place after their event, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Associated Press has reported the local police are carrying out more raids to arrest individuals who participated or provoked the mob to demolish the temple. The incident took place after members of the local community received permission from local authorities to renovate the temple.

Videos of the incident shared on social media showed a mob of over a hundred people destroying the walls and roofs of the temple, while smoke ccould be seen billowing from the ruined structure.

The incident drew condemnation from several human rights activists and Hindu community in Pakistan. The country's minister for religious affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri, called the attack "a conspiracy against sectarian harmony."

The video of the incident was shared by Mubashir Zaidi, a journalist based in Pakistan.

#BREAKING...A mob led by local clerics destroyed Hindu temple in Karak district of KP. Hindus obtained permission from the administration to extend the temple but local clerics arranged a mob to destroy the temple. Police & administration remained silent spectators @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/fL6J13YSGN — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) December 30, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja