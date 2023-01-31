10 Injured In Florida Mass Shooting; Police Say ‘Targeted Attack By Four Shooters’

Sam Taylor informed that a four-door Nissan in a dark blue colour arrived at the shooting scene. (Image Used For Representation/ANI.)

IN THE most recent mass shooting in Florida, at least 10 people were injured on Monday afternoon, US Media & News company ABC News reported citing Lakeland Police Department.

The Lakeland Police reported that eight people suffer non-life threatening injuries, while two victims in the Lakeland drive-by shooting are in critical condition.

“A mass shooting in Florida has left nine people wounded”, Lakeland Police Department was quoted as saying by ABC News.

While addressing the press conference on Monday, The Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said, “One is in surgery and the other is either in surgery or headed to surgery.”

The Lakeland Police Department Chief Sam Taylor said, “A dark-blue Nissan four-door sedan pulled up at the scene of the shooting. The vehicle slowed, did not stop, and the four windows went down. It appeared to be occupied by four shooters in the vehicle.”

He further said that the gunmen started firing from all four windows of the car and males were being shot from both sides. He also added that other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sam Taylor during a news briefing on Monday evening said that only three victims who ranged in age from 20 to 35 years old had been transported by emergency management personnel, as reported by CNN.

Taylor also informed that the police are looking for at least four males who may have been hiding their identities with facial coverings. To help the investigation, he also urged the members of the community to call in with any information they may well have.

The police authorities believe that the victims were targeted and the shooting was not random. However, there is no information on whether the suspected sale of marijuana and the shooting are linked, authorities said that they found marijuana at the location, hinting that it was being sold at the time of the shooting.