New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking incident, at least 10 people were killed including a police officer in a shooting on Monday (local time) at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, USA. The Boulder police have taken the suspect into custody and further investigation is underway.

Police said they had few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder. Shortly after the incident, a shirtless man was seen taken from the supermarket, which was appeared to be cuffed as police escorted him away. The Boulder Police informed that a person of interest is in custody.

"He was injured and is being treated for his injury. We have multiple victims who lost their lives. One of the victims is a Boulder police officer. Asking the media to honour families' privacy. The investigation is underway. Crime scene analysts are inside the building processing evidence", the Boulder Police Department tweeted.

Commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police Department said the person taken into custody was believed to be the only individual with injuries who survived the bloodshed. Yamaguchi said police were still investigating and didn't have details on a motive for the shooting

Boulder police had told people to shelter in place amid a report of an "armed, dangerous individual" about 3 miles (5 kilometers) away from the grocery store but later lifted it and police vehicles were seen leaving the residential area near downtown and the University of Colorado.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting. "The President has been briefed on the shooting in Colorado and he will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments," Psaki tweeted.

In a statement, the King Soopers chain offered "thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation. We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation."

