Yashraj Mukhate Recreates Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' In 60s Style | Watch Video

SHAH Rukh Khan's recently released Pathaan has created a storm at the box office, by breaking records every day. The film has collected Rs 448.25 crores within 17 days of its release in India.

Meanwhile, song 'Beshram Rang' from the movie which also features Deepika Padukone, has been making the internet crazy. From memes to netizens recreating the hook step of the song, it has created a sensation across the world. now, a new video, created by social media influencer and music producer Yashraj Mukhate has left the internet into splits.

Mukhate, who is popular for posting funny remixes, shared a clip of how the song 'Besharam Rang' would have been recorded in 60s. Speaking about the idea, Mukhate said that he was inspired by actor Kettan Singh to do the composition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

The video features actor Shammi Kapoor with a sad version of the song being played in the background.

Shared a day ago (on Saturday), the video has amassed over 1.4 million views and more than 1,78,000 likes. Meanwhile, the composers of the original version of the song Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani also commented on the video. "Hahahahahahaha ... Superb!", Vishal Dadlani wrote and dropped the laughing emojis.

A second user wrote, "Now take a 60s song and make full faadu like Besharam Rang song."

Another said, "sounding like one of Mohammad Rafi's songs."

"Goes on to say music can totally change the vibe and the way we feel about a song," commented a third user.