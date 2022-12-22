'Wow': Video Of Man Flying Using JetPack Leaves Internet Stunned | Watch

HAVE you ever wondered what if a human can fly in the sky like a bird? Yes, you heard it right. In the latest video that is making rounds on social media platforms, a man can be seen flying in the air using a jetpack.

Shared on Twitter, the video starts with a man who is carrying a jetpack mounted on his back as fire comes out of it. The next moment, the man stretches his hands and starts flying.

Meanwhile, people watching him are left stunned and they begin recording him.

The video was shared by a user Tansu Yegenand has so far amassed more than one million views.

A super villain is born — John da Langeles (@joaopscharrua) December 22, 2022

"Looks awesome but the music just totally killed this video for me," wrote a user.

"It’s cool but impractical and probably requires incredible arm strength," a second said.

"The problem with this demo is that it doesn’t have a specific focus. If he pretends to rescue someone from a burning building, the product could be seen as very useful, but just to float a few feet off the ground, it doesn’t seem very useful," a third criticised.

Another netizen said, "A supervillain is born".

Tony Stark made that when he was 8 — LANDO! (@lando1878) December 22, 2022

"So now we can see a sky full of humans flying (missing flock of birds in the sky nowadays) ... No other transportation needed, which is good, saving different types of energies, no traffic jams on the road. Air traffic can be problematic," read another comment.