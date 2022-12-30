'WOW': Time-Lapse Video Of Blizzard In US Town Goes Viral; Netizens React | Watch

NATURE never fails to stun humans, and there are many such videos on the internet that is an evidence of how beautiful nature can be. In what could be termed as something similar, a time-lapse video of 60 seconds of a blizzard in the United States is making rounds on social media platforms. It shows how a town was all covered by snow in a period of 48 hours.

As the video starts, the frame at first shows a chair placed on grass, with a few vehicles moving on the road. As soon as the snowfall begins because of the effect of the blizzards, the entire area slowly gets blanketed with snow. What lies beneath the snow looks challenging to spot.

Take a look:

48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tPjrUFnmzR — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 29, 2022

The video was shared by a Twitter user with name, Weird and Terrifying. The caption of the clip read, "48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds." It has so far garnered over 3 million views and more than 50k likes. While it left some netizens really stunned, many also wondered how the blizzard didn't blow the chair.

"Amazing, but how the chair not blow away in a blizzard?" said a user.

"That's not a blizzard...just snow fall. A blizzard is high wind and whiteout conditions," said another user.

"Wow that is a crazy amount of snow," wrote a third user.

"Looks like Lake Effect Snow, but I didn’t see any actual blizzard occurring in those scenes – visibility was too good throughout," said a fourth.