Woman Shares How Her Furry Friend Helped Recover After Surgery; Internet Couldn't Agree More | Watch

WE ALREADY know that a dog is a man's best friend and there is plenty of evidence to prove that. From videos of dogs playing with their owners to going on morning walks together, pet owners share a beautiful bond with their owners.

A woman spoke about how her dog was a big help while she was recovering post surgery. The woman shared how Posto-her dog, came in her life and everything changed after that.

"How does your life change after getting a puppy? Spending time with your pet can be relaxing, encouraging the release of endorphins, which are brain chemicals that help us de-stress and feel good. And petting a beloved animal can even help lower your blood pressure," she captioned the video.

Along with the small clip goes a voiceover that says, "I was recovering from a surgery. Just then Posto came into our lives and everything got changed. To wipe him for the first time ever to sat on the floor after surgery, truly, dogs have magical healing powers na? Have you ever felt this?"

The video was shared two days back and so far has garnered more than two lakh views and over 34 thousand views, with netizens sharing their own similar experience.

"I agree with you 1000 per cent. My fur baby helped me heal after I lost my father," wrote a user. "Yes!!!! I was dealing with a lot of anxiety. Every second of my life was about anxiety. In end of december we brought a 22 days labra puppy. And my anxiety decreases like magic," a second user said.

"They are the biggest stress busters truely. My Cherry (lab)is my is always teaching me something new she’s the best thing to happen to me," another commented.