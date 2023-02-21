Woman Kisses Virat Kohli's Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds; Netizens Call It 'Cringe-Worthy' | Watch

ONE OF the top cricketers in the Indian cricket team who never misses a batting opportunity, a catch, or another opportunity of a like nature. He serves as the captain and lifeblood of the Indian team in the circle. Virat Kohli has become a cricketing phenomenon because of his on-field prowess, and his popularity off the field has reached incredible heights. Due to his talent with the bat as well as his beautiful looks, the great batter has a sizable fan base.

Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vpTjmGXNUy — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 19, 2023

Also, viral videos are currently attracting a lot of attention on social media platforms. These videos can be in any mood, including happy, sad, innovative, creative, etc. You may find out why by watching the "Viral" film, which recently went viral on the internet and forced all netizens to go view it.

A video of a woman kissing Virayt Kohli's wax statue at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi is included in this popular film. In order to kiss King Kohli on the mouth, the woman put her arm around the statue's neck while gazing directly into his eyes. The woman in the video appears to be enjoying herself, and the fact that she is merely filming the kissing moment makes internet users uncomfortable.

Shortly after it was posted to the social media platform, the video received a flood of likes and comments, many of them hostile and many of them positive.