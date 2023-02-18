'What A Showoff': Viral Video Shows Pigeon Performing Backflips | Watch

SOCIAL media platforms are flooded with unique videos of animals and birds doing something funny or weird. After a video of birds mimicking almost every sound went viral, a small clip of a pigeon performing backflips has left the internet amazed.

The seven-second video that was shared on Twitter shows several pigeons roaming on a ground. As the video opens, it focuses on a pigeon with a blue patch on its feather as it performs back-to-back flips, not once or twice but thrice.

"Pigeon doing backflips," reads the caption of the post.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, the netizens also flooded the comment section. While some called it showoff, others found it to be moonwalk.

"It's the pigeon version of the Moon Walk!!!" wrote one user.

A second user said, "It is doing the backflips to impress the chicks."

"What a showoff!" said another. "Their called Tumblers, they do this to impress the ladies," wrote a fourth.

Meanwhile, according to an article published on the Universities Federation of Animal Welfare (UFAW), some breeds of pigeons- roller and tumbler have this ability to perform backflips.

"The roller and tumbler breeds of pigeon have been selected for tumbling behaviour in flight, to the extent that some tumblers can no longer fly but, instead, tumble as soon as they intend to take wing," the article said.

"The consequences to the birds are difficult to assess but are clearly adverse when they lead to injuries due to hitting the ground or tumbling over it," it added.