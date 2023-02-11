OPEN IN APP

    Watch: Korean Dance Group Replicates 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Hook Steps; Internet Is Amazed

    A video of a Korean dance group performing to the popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

    By Priyanka Munshi
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 06:27 PM (IST)
    THE SOCIAL media platform is currently abuzz with talk about viral videos. Additionally, the internet will wow you every day with some of the best and most incredible viral films, whether they are joyful, sorrowful, or otherwise. We can all agree that Pathaan's movie mania is still going strong and that the king of Bollywood has an unparalleled fan base. Yes, none other than Shah Rukh Khan is the subject of our discussion.

    A video of a Korean dance group performing to the popular song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from the film recently went viral online. Currently, this video, which features four young women and a man grooving to the music and murdering the hook step of the song, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, was published on social media by one of the verified users named @premiumdance studio.

    "I'm excited," they captioned the video when they uploaded it. The video gained a massive amount of likes and comments from internet users as soon as it was published on the Instagram platform.

    "OMG! I'm amazed, astounded, and ecstatic as an Indian fan! Wow! " "As an Indian who is enamoured of your dance abilities and who has received a lot of love and support from India, I feel extremely pleased," a user exclaimed. "Thank you very much for creating this trend; you are the best," wrote another. "Lots of love and support from India" was another.

