Watch: Car Stunt Turns Into Nightmare As Vehicle Hits Divider In Punjab | Watch

SOCIAL media have plenty of videos that feature people doing stunts on roads. However, these stunts done just for the sake of fun may sometimes turn into a nightmare.

This is precisely what happened in Punjab when a car overturned and crashed on the road. A video of the incident is also going viral on the social media platform.

Sharing the small clip the Twitter user wrote, ''Drive safe guys: Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing a stunt on the road.''

The 37-second video clip features a Swift car rider driving the vehicle in full speed. The next moment, the driver loses control and the car sways horrifically on the road. Within seconds, the tyre of the vehicle explodes on the highway that makes the car collided with a divider. Following the drastic crash, the pieces of the car can be seen flying away.

Take a look:

Drive safe guys: Live road accident video on Punjab's Nawanshahr-Phagwara National Highway, Swift car crashed into divider while doing stunt on the road. pic.twitter.com/MYs7hjijol — Tarun  🇮🇳 (@dreamthatworks) February 16, 2023

(Note: Jagran English cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video)

The video was posted on February 16 and since being shared it has amassed nearly 1 thousand views. Meanwhile, netizens slammed the driver for rash driving.

"Good smooth roads .....Price to pay if not driving cautiously," wrote a user.

"Good 👍 No Sympathy for such LAW BREAKER . Violations of Traffic Rule is a CRIME ABROAD BUT ITS A “Status Symbol” in our INDIA," a second user said.

"He deserves," wrote a third.